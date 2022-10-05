Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Supreme Court advocate and Congress leader Deepika Singh Rajawat, who fought for the victim in the Kathua rape and murder case of Jammu and Kashmir, reached Dobh Shrikot village of Pauri to meet Ankita Bhandari's family today.

During this, Advocate Deepika asked Ankita's family members to let her fight their case. Deepika said that if the family agrees, then from the High Court to the Supreme Court, she will help the family members get justice for Ankita Bhandari.

"Even though the evidence has been tampered with, I will still defend the case strongly," she said. She was accompanied by former Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal. "Our demand is that Pulkit's father Vinod Arya should also be taken in remand. My daughter should get justice as soon as possible," Ankita's father said.

Nineteen-year-old Ankita went missing for at least six days before the Uttarakhand administration traced her body to the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. Pulkit Arya, son of now suspended BJP leader Vinod Arya, was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation.