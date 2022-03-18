Dholpur: Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman and former Finance Minister Pradyuman Singh's health suddenly deteriorated on Holi and has been admitted to the ICU of the district hospital.

According to the information, workers were reaching the residence of former Finance Minister Pradyuman Singh to celebrate Holi when suddenly his blood pressure became high, and was admitted to the ICU ward of the district hospital by ambulance. However, the situation is not said to be alarming.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Samar Vir Singh Sikarwar told that the former Finance Minister is feeling better.

