Jhalawar: Five people were killed, while two were seriously injured, as a container truck runs amok in Akodia village of Asnawar Police Station in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, the truck first hit three bike riders in a row, before hitting a car. Two people died on the spot while three more died in Jhalawar after being rushed to the SRG Hospital for treatment.

The process to identify the dead has been initiated. A search is also on to nab the truck driver, who is currently absconding. An investigation has been launched into the matter. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted out, offering his condolences to the families of the deceased. "The death of 5 people in a road accident on NH 52 in Asnawar area in Jhalawar is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured," Gehlot said.

Also read: 8 reported dead, 2 injured as car falls into a ditch in Bihar