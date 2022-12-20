Alwar: Amid the infighting in the Rajasthan Congress, a closed door meeting was chaired by MP Rahul Gandhi in which the two warring leaders, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, took part here on Monday. The late night meeting which was held at the Circuit House in Alwar lasted for about an hour.

Rahul Gandhi and other prominent Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Jitendra Singh reached the venue after participating in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. As Rahul Gandhi came out of the meeting, the media asked him an obvious question whether he had any good news with regard to Gehlot and Pilot.

A smiling Gandhi replied that efforts were on. There is a war of words between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan for a long time, which can have an impact on the upcoming assembly elections from the Congress' point of view. The leaders of both the groups have been constantly attacking each other verbally.

In such a situation, Rahul Gandhi, who reached Alwar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, suddenly held a meeting to find a solution to this problem. A dinner party was held at the Circuit House in Alwar. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, Sachin Pilot and many MLAs were present. Everyone had dinner together and enjoyed the cultural program.