Dausa (Rajasthan): A handful of youths raised slogans of 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' (meaning 'Hail Sachin Pilot') and 'Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho' (meaning 'our CM should be like Sachin Pilot') while participating in Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from Kalakho, Dausa in Rajasthan Sunday morning.

There has been infighting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a Congress veteran and Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister who has been eyeing the top post in the state for a long time.

Earlier, before the Bharat Yodo Yatra was about to enter the state, Ashok Gehlot in an interview to a news channel said that Pilot was a 'gaddar' (traitor) who cannot replace him as he had revolted against Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the state government, drawing a sharp response from Pilot who said such "mud-slinging" would not help.

Rahul Gandhi, in a bid to douse the fire, called both of them 'assets' to the Congress party. Pilot, who is seen as a young charismatic leader, had even revolted against Congress earlier, in 2020, and had brought the Congress-ruled state government to the verge of collapse. Both Gehlot and Pilot, however, assured their support to the Bharat Yodo Yatra and make it a grand success as it runs through the desert state.