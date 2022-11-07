Jodhpur: A group of 50 Pakistani Hindus was briefly detained after they arrived in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday, officials said. The Pakistani nationals had traveled to Jodhpur by the Jammu-Tawi Express train. As soon as they reached the station, intelligence sleuths rushed to the spot and took them into custody. There was no mention of their travel to Jodhpur in their visas, officials said.

The foreign nationals were let off after brief questioning and were allowed to carry on with their travel. Their bio-data including the names, addresses and contact numbers of their acquaintances and family members were collected before they were let off. A rapid influx of Pakistani Hindus into India has been reported after the Indian government announced that visas would be granted to Hindus living in Pakistan. Recently, a group of more than 100 Pakistani Hindus entered India from the Wagah border. They had come to Jodhpur and other areas.