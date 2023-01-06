Jaipur: Jaipur Airport Authority and Jaipur's Airport Police Station arrested 12 Nepalese girls leaving for Ethiopia from Jaipur on the information of the Nepal Embassy as the Government of Nepal did not issue NOC to those girls. DCP East Rajeev Pachar said that an official of the Nepal Embassy had contacted him and asked him to stop 12 Nepali girls from going abroad from the Jaipur airport.

Acting swidftly, the 12 Nepali girls were detained at the Jaipur International Airport. All the documents are being scrutinised. The relatives of the girls, along with officials associated with the Nepal Embassy and an NGO, have also been called to Jaipur. Further action will be taken only after these people reach Jaipur.

Reportedly, all these women were going abroad in search of jobs through an agency and currently, the girls have been sent to the shelter home of women and child development. Earlier in December 2022, two girls from Nepal were searched at the Jaipur airport before being forcibly sent to Dubai.

Some people had brought the girls from Nepal to Delhi on the pretext of getting them a hefty salary and had prepared to send them to Dubai. When the women refused to go to Dubai, they and their family members were also threatened with dire consequences. An attempt was made to forcibly bring the girls from Delhi to Jaipur and send them from the International Airport to Dubai.