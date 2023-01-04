Bengaluru: A woman musician has alleged harassment by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who asked her to remove her shirt during security checking at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Tuesday. In a now-deleted Twitter account, the woman who was traveling from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad in Gujarat alleged that she was asked to remove her shirt during the security check at Bengaluru airport, describing the experience as "really humiliating".

"I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you'd never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?" she wrote. The post was deleted this morning.

Her account was deactivated soon after. The Bengaluru airport's official Twitter handle while responding to the woman's allegations said that "this should not have happened" and requested her to share her contact details so that they can reach out to her.

"We deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) ," the Bengaluru airport authorities said. An official response by the CISF or the authorities at the airport is awaited.