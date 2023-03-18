Chandigarh (Punjab): Speculation has once again begun whether at least this time there will be some comic relief to the 'delayed release' of Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year sentence in Patiala jail in the 1988 parking rage case. As per sources, Sidhu would be likely to come out of jail on April 1.

According to the jail rules, an inmate serving his sentence gets four holidays of leave in a month. It is being told that Navjot Singh Sidhu has not taken any leave after going to jail. However, in the Rodriguez case, Navjot Sidhu was sentenced to 1-year imprisonment by the Supreme Court on 19 May 2022. According to that sentence, Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released on May 18.

As Navjot Singh Sidhu has not availed of monthly leaves, he will have a chance to come out of jail on April 1, as per reports. Earlier, there was speculation that he would be released on January 26 but that had not become true. Because it was not approved by the state government. Actually, Navjot Sidhu's name was stated to be on the list of those to be released as part of the 75th year of independence day relief. But the decision was withdrawn at the last minute, sources said.

As per the details of the 1988 case, Navjot Sidhu had an argument with a person about the parking space in Patiala, during which another friend was present with Sidhu. On this occasion, Sidhu and his friend were accused of beating the person who died later. In this case, the High Court convicted Sidhu in 2006.

Sidhu did not get relief from the Supreme Court. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar and said that the former cricketer needs a few weeks to surrender. Sidhu's lawyers cited Sidhu's ill health. The Supreme Court refused to hear the curative petition immediately. Sidhu later surrendered.