Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday took a dig at the government for delaying the premature release of her husband. In a tweet, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, “Gangsters, drug lords, hardcore criminals, rapists can get bail and have access to relief by govt policies, but a truthful, honest person suffering for a crime he has not committed is devoid of justice and relief given by the Centre.

GOD, please bless those who have forgotten YOU”. Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu is serving one year in a road rage case dating back to 1988. He was set for an early release because of his good conduct in jail. The jail administration had sent a recommendation list of prisoners to be released for their good conduct to the Punjab government in which Sidhu's name was also mentioned.

However, his release was postponed at the last moment, much to the disappointment of his family and followers. After the last minlast-minute Sidhu and his family, his wife Navjot Kaur took a jibe at the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in Punjab. In a sarcastic post on Twitter, Navjot Kaur had written, “Navjot Singh Sidhu falls in the category of the ferocious animal so the govt doesn't want to extend the 75th year of independence relief to him. You are all requested to stay away from him”.

Amid speculations on Sidhu's release ahead of Republic Day, his followers were preparing for a grand welcome. Navjot Singh Sidhu was arrested in a road rage case dating back to 1988. A man was killed after he got into a scuffle with Sidhu over a parking spot. Although the reason for his death was stated to be a heart attack, the victim had sustained severe injuries during the fight. The case was initially dismissed by a sessions court, but the matter was taken to the High Court and in December 2006, Sidhu and his accomplice Sandhu were sentenced to three years imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine.