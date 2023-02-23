Amritsar: Hours after members of 'Waris Punjab De', led by radical pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, clashed with the police in Punjab's Amritsar, Singh's aide and member of the organization Lovepreet Tufan was discharged by state police later on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, SSP Amritsar noted that Toofan's release was done in view of "evidence presented before the Punjab Police". "A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the case" he added.

This follows warnings by Singh earlier in the day, wherein he trashed allegations of police personnel sustaining injuries in the clash. "False news is being circulated that police personnel was injured. 10-12 of our people have been hurt. Tufan Singh should be released, we will not wait for another 24 hours" he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He further noted that filing of FIR in the case was due to purely a 'political motive'. "If they do not cancel the case within the next one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next" he said.

Earlier, a protest march was taken out in Amritsar by Singh and his supporters against Tufan's detention. The march started in Jalupur Khaira village toward Ajnala Police Station.

The protesting 'Waris Punjab De' members chanted slogans demanding the release of Tufan Singh, who is lodged at the Ajnana jail. While leading the protest march, Amritpal said that his colleague Tufan Singh is being “tortured” by the police. Speaking to the media before his departure from the Jalupur Khaira village, Amritpal Singh said that he is leaving Ajnala with a group of around 150 colleagues to protest against Tufan Singh's arrest.

Also read: 'Operation Blue Star' anniversary: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple

He said he will appeal to the authorities at the Ajnala Police Station to release Tufan Singh with immediate effect. Amritpal alleged that Tufan Singh was subjected to torture and the police were “forcing him to sign on blank papers”. Amritpal further warned that if their colleague is not released immediately, then the organization “will work according to its own plan”.

The 'Waris Punjab De' leader further alleged that an attempt is being made to stop his colleagues from taking out the protest by harassing them. Amritpal said that the Sangat is being stopped on the Beas Bridge and the police administration is also harassing the organizations that are reaching Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib to join the protest march. A video of the protesting 'Waris Punjab De' members' face-off with the police personnel is being widely shared on the internet.