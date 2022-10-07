Chandigarh: The Twitter handle of Amritpal Singh, chief of 'Waris Punjab de', a hardline organization from Punjab, was on Friday suspended by the Central Government following concerns of him triggering tension and hatred through his road shows and speeches in parts of Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted out on Friday, raising alarm about the leader's activities and urging Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav to take action.

"Have written to @DGPPunjabPolice about taking note of activities of one, Amritpal Singh. We can't afford to push Punjab into another phase of extremism and wanton killings. Life and blood of our youth are too sacred to be shed and wasted for imaginary grievances." Warring's tweet read.

"Let me clarify that no one has any problem with his religious preaching and the way he is trying to baptize Sikh youth. At the same time, the tone and tenor during these ceremonies as also the speeches delivered during such ceremonies do raise a genuine sense of concern among people" the Congress leader's note to the police read.

It particularly highlighted one of Amritpal's shows conducted in the Rode village of Moga district on September 29, saying that it "has also added to concern and confusion among people".

"The speeches delivered on the occasion were far from what these should be at a religious function ... he must clarify what he means by certain statements. Such statements have the potential of misguiding the youth's impressionable minds," Warring's note also said.

Rode village, pertinently, is the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, considered largely to be the proponent of the Khalistan movement. 'Waris Punjab de' has previously been noted for its questionable events, with the Ministry of Home Affairs recently sharing communication with the state government to remain vigilant about the activities of Amritpal Singh.