Chandigarh: The Supreme Court is set to take up the hearing on the contentious long-pending Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue between Haryana and Punjab on Thursday. Despite efforts by the Centre, the issue has remained unresolved and has yet again landed up in the apex court.

In the previous hearing last week, the central government filed an affidavit providing all the details of the meetings held between the Union Ministry of Water Power and the two state governments upon the Supreme Court's directive. The court had directed that the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Punjab and Haryana governments to discuss together and resolve the issue. Following which, two meetings were held between the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana in October 2022 and January 2023 but no solution could be reached.

The Centre, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, stated that the meetings could not come up with any solution for the SYL issue though the Union Ministry of Water Power was trying its level best to resolve it. It has also been mentioned that Haryana and Punjab governments were ready to find a solution but more time was required to do so. This apart, details of the meetings between the two states were given in the affidavit and their respective opinions were also been given. Now, it is to be seen whether the Supreme Court issues any fresh directive to the Center and the two governments or provides any direction to resolve the issue.

It may be mentioned here that the Punjab government had expressed its inability to complete construction of the remaining portion of the canal stating that it does not have any excess water to share with neighbouring Haryana.