Amritsar (Punjab): Khalistan sympathiser and "Waris Punjab De" head Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh said that the police have already arrested Amritpal Singh and the family does not know the whereabouts of him. He said that the police were lying when they said that Amritpal Singh was absconding. He also termed the action taken by the Punjab police against his son as unjustified.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Tarsem Singh suspected that Amritpal Singh was in police custody. Tarsem Singh said, "How could it be even possible that somebody can escape when he is being chased by such a huge convoy of security forces? The police are lying and Amritpal Singh is in their custody. We were not aware of all this. Even Amritpal Singh is not someone who will run from the police. They are trying to defame my son."

Tarsem Singh further said "we have been confined to our homes, and security forces are conducting raids at our houses. We are afraid that they might do something to our son. The ruling and the opposition do not want to talk about actual problems in Punjab, they are trying to divert the people's minds from real problems. They have put in all their efforts to nab Amritpal Singh." Taking a jibe at the government, he said that if the government put in this much effort to eradicate drugs from Punjab, then their state will have a brighter future.

Why the police are not taking any action against those who are involved in the drug business? Tarsem asked. Amritpal tries to create awareness about the adverse consequences of drugs among the youth, he said and added that the police are after Amritpal but they are doing nothing against drug smugglers in the state which is unfair. If they want to register a case against him and do further proceedings, then they must do it in a justified manner, Tarsem Singh felt.

In a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said "Amritpal Singh will be arrested soon. The police are engaged in a continuous search operation. The weapons recovered from Amritpal Singh's associates will also be examined."

Punjab Police said that the police launched a massive manhunt to nab Amritpal Singh and his associates. A total of 78 people have been arrested in this operation. WPD elements are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police persons, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.