Mansa: The Punjab police filed the second charge sheet in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case against seven people, Deepak Mundi, Bittu, Rajinder Joker, Kapil Pandit, Manpreet Tofan, Mani Raya Jagtar Singh Musa while presenting a supplementary challan. The police had earlier filed the first charge sheet against 31 accused. Apart from this, a challan was presented in the Mansa court against 11 persons, including former CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh by the Mansa police in the case of the escape of the accused Deepak Tinu.

The Mansa police presented a challan against 31 accused in the first charge sheet in the court and listed 34 persons involved in the murder case. The police had named around a dozen accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The charge sheet also included Sandeep Kekra, Priyavarat Fauzi, Ankit Sersa and Kashish alias Kuldeep, shooters Manpreet Mannu and Jagrup, who were killed in an encounter in Amritsar. Apart from this, the names of gangsters Manpreet Bhau, Manpreet Manna, Sarge Mintu, Manmohan Mohana, Sachin Bhiwani, who helped them have been included.