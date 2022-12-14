New Delhi: Security has been increased for 12 officials of Delhi Police's Special Cell, who were involved in solving the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. 'Y' category security has been approved for Special CP HGS Dhaliwal, DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra, DCP Rajeev Ranjan. This has been disclosed by the Delhi Police.

It has been noticed that the accused are well connected with international gangs having much influence. Taking precautionary measures, officials, who have worked hard to solve the murder of the Sidhu Moosewala, are now given enhanced security by the higher authorities.

The security has also been hiked for ACP Lalit Negi, ACP Hriday Bhushan, ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Rahul Vikram, Inspector Ravindra Joshi, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, Inspector Nishant Dahiya, Inspector Vinod Kumar. The security of other policemen deployed in solving the May 29 murder case has also been increased. As per reports, a commando will be present with each of them at all times.

As per reports, the move came after Lakhbir Landa, an aide of Punjab gangster Harvinder Rinda, threatened the officers of the Delhi Police Special Cell on social media. The gangster claimed to have photographs of all those officers of Special Cell involved in solving the case and said it will not be good for the officers to be seen on the streets.

Landa also warned that no officer of the Special Cell should enter Punjab. Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29 this year. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala's. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post.