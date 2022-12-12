Tarn Taran (Punjab): In the aftermath of the RPG attack on police station, the Punjab State Government has carried out a major shake-up by transferring many police officers including SHO Parkash Singh of Sarhali police station. Besides SHO, about 12 police officers have been transferred in the Tarn Taran district.

On the other hand, the police have intensified efforts to nab the perpetrators of the RPG attack. They are interrogating about 7 prisoners in the central jail in Goindwal. Apart from Tarn Taran, the police are planning to interrogate prisoners lodged in other jails in the state.

According to information, the police are interrogating 6 prisoners, including gangster Manpreet Singh Mana, Nachhatar Singh and Nirmal Singh, lodged in Goindwal Central Jail in the RPG attack case. The police have registered FIR No 187 in this case in Sarhali police station. It has three parts. These sections also include section 307 (attempt to murder).

Apart from this, a case has also been registered against the accused under Section 16 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Explosives Act. Currently, this case has been registered against an unknown person.

As per the FIR, the RPG attack took place around 11:15 pm. There was a sudden explosion outside and the smell of burning started. The staff went there and saw that the glass of the Saanjh community policing center was broken. Inside was a device. The same device was smelling bad. After this, a long piece of pipe was also recovered from the highway.

As part of the investigation, the police has collected the dump data of more than 400 mobile phone numbers. This data is about 14 towers around the station. In this data of 2 to 3 hours, those mobile numbers, which are present around the police station at that time, will be checked.

Apart from this, the police have also taken possession of the CCTV footage of the market built at a short distance from the police station. According to the police sources, many clues are available in this matter. With these, the police are expected to achieve a breakthrough. Already, the police had rounded up 7 people and interrogated them.