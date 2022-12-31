Chandigarh: Punjab former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is on the vigilance radar. The vigilance department officials have started a probe into former CM Channi's involvement in the theme park scam. In this, the tourism department officers may also be called for questioning, sources said.

It would be pertinent to mention here that it is related to the 2021 scam in the opening ceremony of Chamkaur Sahib theme park. Several lakhs of rupees were allegedly embezzled. Former CM Channi had inaugurated the theme park on November 19, 2021. In which Rs 1.47 crore were spent.

Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Bhagu village in Bathinda, has lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau. He has alleged that Rs 1.47 crore were spent by the state tourism department. The amount is much higher than the market rate, he said.

A case was lodged by Vigilance Bureau that there has been corruption in the arrangements made for the inauguration of the Dastan-e-Shahadat theme park on 19 November 2021 at Chamkaur Sahib. Inflated bills were made to adjust former CM Charanjit Singh Channi's son's wedding expenses, sources said. The government rules were also flouted while allotting the bid because a single bidder came and tender was awarded in a single day by publishing tender notice too on same day.