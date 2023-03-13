Chandigarh: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it will soon inform the Centre about the action taken in connection with alleged 'security breach' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on January 5 last year. AAP's Punjab Lok Sabha member Raghav Chadha said that the Punjab government will give a formal reply to the Centre's letter very soon.

Necessary action has been taken by the Punjab government in this matter, he added. Earlier, the Center had sought a detailed action-taken report from the Punjab government in connection with the 'security breach'. According to the Home Ministry, it was deemed as a major lapse in the PM's security.

In his letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has also asked Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to cite the state government's delay in taking action against the errant officials. The inquiry committee that was formed by the Supreme Court submitted its report six months back.

The report stated that the then state chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari, police chief S Chattopadhyay and other top officials were responsible for the security lapse. Following which, the Center has asked a detailed action-taken report from the Punjab government.

It may be mentioned here that Modi was scheduled to go to Hussainiwala from Bathinda in helicopter but he went by road due to rain. The Prime Minister started his trip only after getting necessary security clearances from the Punjab DGP. When his convoy reached a flyover, it was found that some protesters had blocked the road. As a result of which, Modi had to wait for nearly 20 minutes on the flyover. Moreover, the area where Modi's convoy was held up is considered to be a stronghold of heroin smugglers.

This was a serious security lapse as the Punjab administration and police had prior information about the Prime Minister's Tour and were supposed to make necessary arrangements for the security and logistics. The Home Ministry said that when the travel route was changed, the Punjab government had to deploy additional security personnel to ensure safety but no additional arrangements were made.