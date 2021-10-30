Chandigarh: Gurjit Kaur, a resident of Sunandanwala village in Kapurthala district of Punjab, made the nation proud after she was honoured by the Italian President, Sergio Matarella in a ceremony organised to honour the top students of the school. Kaur has been awarded for her outstanding performance in studies at a national level function organized by an Italian school.

President Matarella honoured the top 25 students of the country.

It is worth mentioning that Gurjit has been passing with highest marks in each of his classes for the past 13 years and has now completed her primary schooling. She also started her further studies as a medical student at the Catholic University of Rome.

It is a matter of pride for Indian people that the talented daughter of Jaswant Singh, who supports her family by working on a farm in the southern Italian state of Polynesia, is honoured at a national level.

Gurjeet's mother Manjeet Kaur said that her daughter helps other Punjabi families living in the area in their paperworks related to government offices.