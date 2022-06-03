Chandigarh: The Moga police on Friday arrested two persons linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Haryana's Fatehabad. The two arrested youths are believed to be involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Sources said that Moga police in Punjab were conducting raids in Fatehabad continuously as they had seen the Bolero vehicle which was seized by the police in CCTV footage at various places in the city. Some youths are also seen in the vehicle. The arrested are currently being questioned.

The detained men identified as Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, who have links with the Bishnoi gang, have claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the police have arrested them in a separate case registered against them in the Moga district.

While Lawrence Bishnoi, a prime suspect of the Moosewala murder, is currently lodged in Tihar jail has recently denied involvement in the killing while being interrogated by the Delhi Police.