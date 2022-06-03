New Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Friday that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied his involvement in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, thrashing the ongoing rumours about him having confessed to the crime. During the investigation, Lawrence Bishnoi mentioned that the Punjabi singer was murdered for revenge, the police said. It was rumored that Bishnoi has admitted that his gang was responsible for the brutal killing of the acclaimed Punjabi singer.

According to sources, Delhi Police Special Cell teams are presently visiting Muzaffarnagar and even Nepal under the suspicion that many sharp-shooters have fled to the neighbouring country after Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Also read: No relief for Lawrence Bishnoi, HC dismisses plea on Punjab police custody

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a petition by Lawrence Bishnoi who was seeking appropriate directions for not handing over his custody to the Punjab police in the Moosewala murder case. Before that, Bishnoi had withdrawn his plea from the Delhi High Court, citing that he feared getting killed in a “fake encounter” by the Punjab police, and sought necessary safeguards. He later moved to Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.

Bishnoi is presently lodged in the Tihar jail in an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case and is allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. He had once threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (with Agency inputs)