Mansa (Punjab): Mansa Police handed over a summon to Channi, asking him to appear before CJM on January 12, in connection with a case registered against him for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Punjab Assembly elections.

Channi was handed over the summon by Mansa DSP Sanjeev Goyal, during his visit to the residence of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala at Moosa village in Mansa late on Tuesday night. After spending the night there he left in the early hours of Wednesday.

Reacting to the summon Channi alleged that he received a call from Mansa police asking him not to come to Mansa otherwise he will be arrested. He further alleged when he was campaigning with Sidhu Moosewala during the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party filed a false complaint with the Election Commission.

Channi who has recently returned from abroad met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before he participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra.