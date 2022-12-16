Jalandhar (Punjab): A man had a narrow escape when his car caught fire on 66 feet road in Jalandhar. The incident happened when the driver, identified as Parminder Singh noticed a red light blinking indicating the extreme heat in the vehicle engine. The video of this incident was also captured by the onlookers.

Also read: Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in stationary train coaches in Dhanbad

Parminder said "I stopped the car at a garage and as soon as I got out of the car to call a mechanic, I heard an explosion and the car caught fire. He said he was going back home when the incident happened." The car was completely charred before the fire tender reached the spot. The police also reached the spot and investigating the reason for the fire. The fire fighting personnel were able to douse the blaze after a few hours.