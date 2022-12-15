Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A sudden fire broke out in several coaches of a stationary passenger train in the yard of Pathardih railway station in Jharia area of the Dhanbad district in Jharkhand on Thursday. The train started going up in flames and several of its bogies was burnt to ashes.

The reason for the fire could not be ascertained. Railway officials are engaged in the investigation. As per the initial details, the train was standing in the yard of the station for many months. After the fire broke out, all the railway officials at the station kept watching as mute spectators.

The fire department also did not reach the spot in time. The train, in the meantime, was burnt to ashes. According to sources, the incident of fire could be the handiwork of anti-social elements. At present, no railway officials are saying anything on the matter, nor have any senior officials reached the spot after the incident.