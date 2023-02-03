Amritsar: The Congress disciplinary committee suspends Patiala MP Preneet Kaur and wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, for anti-party activities. The party that has asked for a written explanation that why she would not be expelled within three days, might also expel her soon from the party.

The action comes after Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja forwarded a complaint to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge warning that Preneet Kaur and some other senior Congress leaders were indulging in anti-party activities. "We have asked for a written explanation from her that why she should not be expelled. The explanation should come within three days failing which the AIIC Disciplinary Committee will take action," Committee member Tariq Anwar said.

Kharge then referred the matter to the DAC, which took the decision on Friday. The former Chief Minister had left Congress last year and joined the BJP recently. Preneet Kaur had allegedly been supporting the BJP and had canvassed against the official candidate in the last year's assembly polls.