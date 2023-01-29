Jharsuguda(Odisha): Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, an officer said. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a meeting at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar.

Das was shot at while getting out of his car. He was critically injured and rushed to the nearest hospital. "Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

According to sources, unknown miscreants got out of their car and started firing indiscriminately at Nav Das. The exact reason behind the firing is not yet clear. After the attack on the Health minister, BJD workers have sat on a dharna demanding immediate action regarding the firing incident.