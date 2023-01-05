Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hid the body of his father in his house for over 24 hours after murdering him on Monday evening, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Nanda Kishore Guiya (50) of Palsagadia under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district. As per police, Nanda was attacked with a spade by his elder son Ishwar Guiya (23) at around 5 PM on Monday following a quarrel.

Also read: Man kills minor son in Rajasthan

Nanda died on the road in front of his house. A complaint in this regard was lodged at Jashipur Police Station on Tuesday by Nanda’s younger son Mangal Singh Guiya (22). Based on the complaint, police conducted a probe and recovered the body of Nanda from the house. "After knowing about the incident, the scientific team reached the spot for further investigation. Subsequently, Ishwar was arrested and grilling continued," said Panchanan Mohanty, OIC, Jashipur police limits.