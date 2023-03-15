Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) : An incident of the suspected death of a youth infected with H3N2 influenza has come to light. A 23-year-old studying in a private medical college died due to H3N2. He was also found to be infected with Coronavirus. The deceased youth had recently gone on a trip with his friends to Alibaug, after which his health deteriorated and he was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, it is reported that he died at 10.30 pm on Monday. Municipal Medical Officer Dr Anil Borge has confirmed this. However, it will be known after the examination report whether he died due to influenza or Coronavirus. This could be the first death in Maharashtra and the third in the country if the death is due to influenza.

The patient is said to have both types of disease. A committee has been appointed by the health department. After their report, the cause of death of the patient will be known. The number of patients is increasing across the country. Now H3N2 has raised many concerns among the people of the state. People infected with this virus become ill for 15 to 20 days with a cold and cough.

Also Read : 58-yr-old woman 'dies' due to H3N2 virus in Vadodara; first in Gujarat, third in India

On Tuesday, one suspected H3N2 death was reported in Gujarat's Vadodara. The deceased was found to be a 58-year-old woman, whose influenza infection was yet to be officially confirmed. The latest death in Maharashtra takes the toll due to H3N2 infection to four in the country, one each from Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Experts say that this disease can be cured in 4-5 days. However, the infection is fast spreading and the number of patients is increasing day by day across the country.