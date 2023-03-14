Vadodara (Gujarat) : Suspicious death of a 58-year-old woman due to an H3N2 corona variant was reported in Vadodara of Gujarat. This is stated to be the first H3N2-related death in Gujarat and the third in India. The flu virus is rearing its head after the coronavirus that has caused havoc all over the world. The patient came to the hospital for treatment two days ago but eventually succumbed.

Currently, no official announcement has been made regarding this death. According to the information received here, two days ago, a 58-year-old woman from Vadodara was admitted to the Assasji Hospital for treatment. After two days of treatment, this woman passed away. Doctors have said that the woman is a hypertensive patient and on a ventilator.

The woman was admitted for treatment two days ago. The samples of the woman were sent for tests. She showed symptoms of the H3N2 virus. So she was admitted to the Sayaji Hospital and was being treated. Currently, details are being received that she died during treatment. Samples for testing of the H3N2 virus have been sent to Pune.

