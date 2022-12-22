Mumbai: Sana Irfan Talikoti, daughter of Abdul Karim Telgi, the convict in the fake stamp paper scam case, has filed a petition in City Civil Court here against the makers of upcoming web series 'Scam 2003: The curious case of Abdul Karim Lala Telgi’. Sana has sought an injunction on the series saying the makers did not seek the family's permission before going ahead with the project.

The case is likely to be heard on Thursday. The petition filed by Sana in the Mumbai City Civil Court against Applause Entertainment Private Limited, Director Hansal Mehta, General Manager Prasoon Garg and Sony Liv. In the suit filed through lawyer Madhav Thorat, Sana has alleged that the serial is based on a book which contains factual inconsistencies.

The petitioner claimed that the web series violated the family's right to privacy, dignity and self-respect. Sana has alleged that the portrayal of her father's character based on the novel is “false, baseless, insulting, offensive, unpleasant, highly defamatory”. “It is intended to defame us, our family and our deceased father”.

She said that it will cause irreparable damage to their reputation. Petitioner Sana added that the web series would also harm her minor children. She said that her father had spent a lot of time and money on multiple social causes and financed education of poor children. Pertinently, 56-year-old Telgi, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the case, died in a Bengaluru hospital in October 2017.

The prosecution alleged that between 1993 and 2002, Telgi in connivance with officials of the Government Security Press in Nashik procured machinery at government auctions to print fake stamp papers and sell the papers in bulk. He was arrested on November 22, 2001 in Bengaluru after police recovered stamp papers worth Rs 500 crore.

Interestingly, former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's name was also linked to Telgi at that time. Around 48 cases have been registered against Telgi in 11 states including Maharashtra.