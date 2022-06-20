Amravati (Maharashtra): Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale from the Republican Party of India during a press conference in Amravati said that the Agnipath Scheme announced by the Central Government is an excellent scheme for the youth to serve in the army. He said that his party, the Republic Party of India will ensure that the Dalits get a reservation in this scheme as well as every other government service scheme.

Citing the significance of the Agnipath scheme to the youth, Ramdas Athawale accused Congress of inciting the youth of the country to keep the issue burning, resulting in an aggressive stance against the Central Government's plan. The minister went on to say that the Agnipath will not only benefit the Dalit community or any other group but will benefit the overall youth in the country. Youths serving in the army would get reservations in other government services, he added.

He also said RPI will contest in the upcoming elections of Municipal Corporation as well as Zilla Parishad local bodies in alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra. Ramdas Athawale said that the party is discussing with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as well as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that the BJP should do justice to them in the allotment of seats. "The number of Dalits is high in Vidarbha and they are trying to strengthen the Republican Party of India in the area," he added. He also said that he was following Babasaheb Ambedkar and wanted to fulfill the dream of the Republican Party of India to unite and strengthen all castes and religions.