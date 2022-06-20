Bharatpur: A national-level Kabaddi player preparing for Army recruitment, which has now been cancelled after the announcement of the Agnipath scheme, hanged himself to death in Bilothi village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Monday. Kanhaiya Gurjar (22), son Maharaj Singh Gurjar, was found hanging from a tree in the field outside the village this morning, the family said.

As per the family, the young man was preparing for army recruitment for the past several years. However, after the announcement of the Agnipath scheme, which stipulates a layoff of 75 per cent of selectees without any pension benefits, Kanhaiya, the youngest of five brothers and two sisters stopped running and started living in despair, the relatives said.

They said that despite repeated persuasion, he would not go for the practice as per the routine saying his long-cherished dream of becoming a soldier will not be fulfilled now due to the Agnipath scheme. The youth was a national-level player of Kabaddi and had won many medals at the state-level. The father of the deceased is a farmer and brother is a labourer. Everyone had a dream that Kanhaiya should join the army and serve the country.