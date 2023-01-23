Pune (Maharashtra): Two minor girls were allegedly raped by their uncle and his friend. The incident took place near the Khadak police station area of Pune. A complaint was filed by a woman social worker after which, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the two accused on Sunday.

Police sources said, "a woman social worker lodged a complaint against two men for sexually assaulting two minor girls when their parents had gone to Delhi. The girls aged 14 and 10 are sisters and their parents had left them with their uncle who along with his friend raped the minors."

They further revealed that a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and an investigation into this case was started. They said that the parents of the minor girls have been informed about the incident. " The 29-year-old uncle along with his friend was arrested for raping the minor girls. The parents of the minor girls were informed about the incident, police sources said.

According to the investigators the victim girls, fearing that this might happen again contacted a social worker and narrated their ordeal to her. The girls decided to inform her as they were familiar to her. The woman immediately reached Khadak police station and registered a complaint against the two men. Swinging into action, the police started an investigation into the case and arrested the accused uncle and his friend.