Bhubaneshwar: One Krushna Chandra Mallika (23) was arrested on Tuesday while the search for the other accused is underway in the rape case of two minors at Bhubaneshwar Patia railway station. The two miscreants had allegedly kidnapped the minor girls from the railway station on Monday. The FIR was lodged by the mother of one of the victims with the help of the Childline officials.

The victims, aged 12 and 14 years, lived with their families in the Patia area. On Monday evening, both the girls were kidnapped by two boys and taken to the Bhubaneshwar Patia railway station overbridge. Both the accused tied the minor girls with a rope and raped them before threatening to kill them if they informed others about it.

The two girls were released on Tuesday and on reaching home, they stated the ordeal to their family members. Upon being confronted by the kin of the victims, the accused even tried to bribe them for settling the matter and not approaching the police. When the Childline officials received the information, they reported the same to the ACP and Infocity Police. With the help of Infocity Police, a case was registered and the main accused was arrested.

