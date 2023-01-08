Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday flagged off Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai. On the occasion of Veterans Day, Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade was organised at Marine Drive in Mumbai. The Tri-Services Veterans Day is observed to honour veterans' contributions and to commemorate the day in 1953 when Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army following independence, hung his uniform after a distinguished career in service to the country, according to the statement. Mumbaikars also thronged Marine Drive in Mumbai to watch the parade of the three forces.

Also read: R-Day parade: BSF women contingent atop camels to don Raghavendra Rathore outfits

These three forces of the army are considered an integral part of the country. These three armies have won many battles for the country and their contribution is incomparable in the history of the country. Koshyari, before the parade, met retired army officers and congratulated them for their valuable contribution to the country.

On Veterans Day, a parade was organised with more than 500 veterans, including gallantry award winners from all three services for their illustrious service to the nation. The parade moves from NCPA to Marine Drive Promenade in Mumbai. Army bands, NCC and SCC cadets also participated in the parade. The aim of this parade is to create awareness among the citizens about the great contribution of veterans to national service.