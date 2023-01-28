Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh is likely to be appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra after present Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his desire to step down from his post, according to reliable sources. The sources further stated that this could be a reward from the BJP as Singh left Congress right before the Assembly elections and joined BJP. Singh floated a new party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) after he quit the Chief Minister's post in 2021 and after a few months, he merged his party with BJP. He was then appointed as a member of BJP's national executive in December.

Koshyari was constantly targeted by the opposition for his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Hence, he might have decided to tender his resignation from the post. Koshyari had said, "During the Prime Minister's recent visit to Mumbai, I expressed my desire to free myself from all political responsibilities and spend the rest of my life in reading, writing and other pursuits."

Koshyari took over as the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019 when the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was at the helm. Koshyari was at loggerheads with the government over several issues, including the appointment of 12 members to the State Legislative Council as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has accused him of being biased. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who represented Indore from 1989 to 2019, is also a possible contender for the post of Maharashtra Governor's post.

Amarinder Singh was born on March 11, 1942, in the family of Maharaja Yadwinder Singh in the princely state of Patiala. Captain Amarinder Singh is one of the rare politicians in the country, who has participated in the war. When the war with Pakistan started in 1965, he was the Captain of the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army. Amarinder Singh, popularly known as Captain Amarinder Singh, is an Indian politician, military historian, author, former royal, who served as the Chief Minister of Punjab from 2002 to 2007.