New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday labeled serious allegations against the ruling BJP over the ongoing Adani row and alleged that "BJP is behind this scam". Raut also claimed that "such a scam has not happened in the country in 50 years". "I will question the government over this and will seek answers in both Houses of Parliament, Opposition parties would bring up the Hindenburg report and the Adani stock crash," he said.

"BJP leaders always accuse the opposition of money laundering through shell companies. Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are placed behind the opposition parties but now not even a single BJP leader is ready to raise his voice on the issue. It shows that the whole system works only to put opponents in jail," he said.

Later in the day, Raut also attended the meeting of like-minded opposition parties to discuss their Parliament plans. On Thursday the leaders of the Opposition urged that the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises is discussed and that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be established to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, in an interview with a new agency, claimed that Adani's "mountain of lies and fraud" is disintegrating like a house of cards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must address the matter, the AAP MP urged. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra earlier slammed Gautam Adani after the Adani Group chairman had announced that his company would cancel the Rs 20,000 crore FPO and return the money to the investors.