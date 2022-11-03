Guna (MP): A class 7 student in MP's Guna district was allegedly made to sit on the ground for four periods for saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' during the morning assembly in the Christ Senior Secondary School of the city, said the victim's father.

Following the incident, on Thursday some of the right-wing outfits staged protests outside the school premises and chanted bhajans demanding action against the school administration. Later, the principal and the accused teacher interacted with the parent and apologized.

According to the victim student, "During morning assembly as the national anthem concluded, I said 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', however, no one says it but I did. Then, Justin sir dragged me with my collar and asked, what are you doing? and asked me to visit the principal. Later, my Hindi teacher told me to meet my class teacher. When I met her, she asked me to say such things at home and not in school. Later, I was asked to stand the whole day"

Guna ADM Virendra Singh Baghel said a few parents and forums staged protests outside the school following the allegations by the student. "DEO has recorded statements. FIR will be registered on the basis of complaints that are being given," he said.