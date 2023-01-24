Bhopal: As many as 1,484 students from classes 6 to 9 from various schools of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal created a Guinness World Record by crafting an Agro Robot each in 50 minutes. A total of 1,600 students participated in the Science Festival held in Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal made the official attempt. Of them, 1,484 students who succeeded in their attempt paved way for this record.

Mayuri Dutt of Vigyan Bharti's organising Committee said that earlier the record was registered by students from Hong Kong. In the present attempt, four different categories of robots were made. One of the categories was to put the seeds in the soil, and the second category of the robots irrigates the seeds using a bottle of water. Robots from the third category were made for leveling the soil after the irrigation process while the fourth category of robots digs the soil.

Students who enjoyed making robots at the world record attempt said that it did not take them much time and effort to make the robots It is a different experience for us, a student told ETV Bharat. Mentors and parents said they were delighted to witness their children breaking the world record registered by China.

Guinness World Record adjudicator Rishi Nath motivated the students as well as their parents to focus on Agro-based initiatives. Nath further said that the students performed exceptionally well. He felicitated Madhya Pradesh's Science and Technology Minister Omprakash Saklecha. Nath handed over a certificate to the students for marking their position in Guinness World Record.