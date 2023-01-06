Indore: Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, has got one of the highest vehicle densities in the country. To address the ever increasing traffic problems, the authorities have come up with an idea to use AI robots. As part of this, an Artificial Intelligence-based robot has been set up at the SICA School intersection in Indore to manage traffic on a trial basis.

The weather-proof robot looks like a regular traffic police personnel and also has similar abilities to manage traffic. It can sense the flow of the traffic with its highly equipped sensors. The robot has got motoring ability and is capable of changing its direction depending on the changing intensities of traffic on different roads at the junction.

The robot requires 6 kilowatts of electricity for its operation and can be operated easily even with a solar panel. As it is waterproof, it can be used round the year under any weather conditions. Indore's Acropolis Institute has designed the human robot at a cost of Rs 4 lakhs. Udhay Bhanu Singh, HOD Acropolis Institute, said, "Police commissioner also has reviewed the robot and appreciated it. For now, it's on a trial basis but in future we will work with Municipal Corporation to install similar robots at various intersections of the city."