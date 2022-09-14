Katni (Madhya Pradesh) : A man, sustained injuries in a road accident, was taken to hospital in a JCB after failing to get an ambulance in Barhi, Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the reports, two bikes collided with each other on Barhi Khatauli road on Monday in which the man sustained severe injuries.

Seeing this local rushed for help and they called the ambulance but it did not reach the spot. Even they waited more than 30 minutes. Seeing his deteriorating condition the locals put him in the front bucket of the JCB and taken to the nearby hospital.

The JCB driver, Pushpendra said that the accident occurred in front of his shop in which one person got seriously injured. When ambulance did not come then tried to stop other vehicle for help but they did not stop. Later locals decided to take him in the JCB.

On the other hand, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Pradeep Mudiya said that the matter came to his notice. Because of no ambulance services in Barhi, the problem came to the fore. A proposal had been sent for ambulance service in the area and it would be available soon. (with agency input)