Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) : A speeding bus hit a police vehicle which was part of the motorcade of Union minister Prahlad Patel in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, leaving three police personnel injured.

The incident occurred near the Piparia check post on the Damoh-Chhatarpur state highway, 16 km away from Damoh, in the evening, a police official said.

Patel was headed towards Damoh from Narsinghgarh after taking part in some local programme, said Dehat police station in-charge Amit Mishra.

The minister got out of his vehicle after he came to know about the accident. He later visited the Damoh district hospital where the injured police personnel were admitted. The bus was impounded and further investigations are underway, Mishra added. (PTI)