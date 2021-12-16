Chhatarpur: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 15 feet deep dry borewell in Dauni village of Lugasi outpost under Naugaon police station, today around 3 pm. The rescue team is working hard to rescue the baby.

Tehsildar Sunita Suhani, Naugaon police station in-charge Deepak Yadav along with heavy police force reached the spot.

According to the police post in-charge Atul Jha, Rajesh Kushwaha's house is surrounded by a farm and his daughter Divyanshi fell into a borewell dug in the farm while playing. A parallel pit was being dug to rescue the child, who is also being supplied oxygen in the borewell, the official said.

According to the relatives, the girl ran away from home for playing, while the family members were looking for the baby, suddenly Divyanshi started crying from inside the bore made in the field. The family members first tried to get him out. When they failed to do so, they reported the incident to the police.

Administrative officials say Divyanshi will be taken out of the borewell as soon as possible. Divyanshi is safe at the moment. Her cries can be heard outside the borewell.

About three months ago, a 5-year-old girl fell into a borewell near Jogikheri in the Ujjain district. The villagers pulled the girl out of the borewell and took her to the hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

