Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police on Monday suspended two civil police officers for dereliction of duty in attending the 49-year old woman, who complained of sexual harassment in Vanchiyur Moolavilakam Junction last week. Police said lack of clarity in the CCTV footage was making it difficult for them to identify the accused properly and nab him even after three days after the complaint was lodged. Thy have also sought help from to investigate the case. The Pettah police that is investigating the case had registered it three days after the incident. The accused will be arrested very soon, police said.

The incident dates back to March 13 when the complainant had gone to purchase medicines on a two-wheeler at Moolavilakam Junction in Vanchiyur at 11 pm. She was brutally beaten by a man, who came on a bike. The woman, who lives with her daughter, returned home after the incident. She related whatever had happened to her daughter. The woman then reported the incident to the police but no action was taken against the accused.

Also Read: Kerala woman accuses police of inaction in case of her sexual assault

After the allegation of police inaction surfaced, two civil police officers, named Jayaraj and Ranjith were suspended yesterday in this connection. The two policemen, who were on night duty came to the spot after the woman informed them about the attack. According to the special branch's investigation report, the police officers neither met the woman who being treated in the hospital nor recorded her statement. Also, they refused to register any case in this matter. The woman complained that the police did not even act after her daughter reported the matter to Pettah police. Instead, the police had asked the complainant to come to the station to record her statement.