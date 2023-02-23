Devanahalli: Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Karnataka Elections in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said people of the state are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will win more than 150 seats in the next Assembly polls due to good governance.

"Karnataka has been a BJP stronghold for many decades. I am confident that the people here are with Modiji for good governance. We have the achievements of Modiji's government and that of the Yeddyurappa-Basavaraja Bommai's government," Pradhan told media persons at Kempegowda International Airport.

The Union minister said the party organization has deep roots in Karnataka and a lot of social work has been done here. "The party has worked for the farmers, women, people under the reserved categories and the coastal belt," he said.

Pradhan said that Prime Minister has already visited the state a few times and there will be more such visits in the coming days. This apart, party national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and State In-charge Arun Singh are also touring the state. All of them will campaign for the party and promotional trips will be started soon, he said.

Earlier this month, Pradhan has been appointed the election in charge of Karnataka. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai were appointed co-in charges.

Union Minister and Karnataka Election Joint In-Charge Mansukh Mandaviya and Tamil Nadu BJP State President and Joint In-charge K. Annamalai, MP PC Mohan, State General Secretary Ashwathanarayan, State Chief Spokesperson Mahesh MG were present. Pradhan served as state in charge between 2011 and 2013.