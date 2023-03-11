Mysuru (Karnataka) : Karnataka Congress working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayan passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday morning. The former Lok Sabha member from Chamarajnagar complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed in his car to a hospital for treatment. He could not recover.

In a tweet, Congress national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala condoled the death of Dhruvanarayan and called it an "irreparable loss of our ever-smiling friend and the most dedicated foot soldier of Congress". He recalled how Dhruvanarayan remained dedicated to the cause of the downtrodden throughout his political career.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan breathed his last, said Dr Manjunath, a doctor at DRMS Hospital. The Congress leader suffered chest pain and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am but he didn't survive, the doctor said. The demise of the Congress state working president came amidst the party preparing to take on the ruling BJP in the 2023 May Assembly elections in the State. The last Assembly election was held on May 18, 2018.

Political leaders cutting across party affiliations conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members. Karnataka former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and others tweeted condoling the death of Dhruvanarayan. In the coming Assembly election, Dhruvanarayan is staking his claim for the Congress ticket to contest from the Nanjungud constituency.

Dhruvanarayan returned to Mysuru on Friday after holding meetings in Bengaluru and he is preparing to go back to the State Capital considering the busy schedule in view of the approaching polls in the State.