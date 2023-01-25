Belagavi (Karnataka): BJP MLA and former minister of Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday said that he had spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to ensure that the CD cases gets handed over to the CBI.

"I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to hand over the CD case to the CBI. I have proof that a leader is involved in the case. I have ehich proves D K Shivakumar that Ramesh Jarkiholi was punished after spending a total of Rs 40 crore," said Jarkiholi.

"I have requested the state government to bring the CD case to the fore. They should hand it over case to CBI. There were two main accused in the CD case - one is from Sira and the other is from Devanahalli. When his house was raided, CDs of many people in the state were recovered. A CD of an officer who carried out the raid had also been found. As this is a big case, it should be investigated by CBI," he demanded.

He also said that Amit Shah will come to Belagavi on January 28 adding that he will go to Delhi next week and meet him and request him to get the CD case under CBI investigation. " I will remove the mask of that great hero. I don't want anyone to suffer like me," he lashed out at KPCC president D K Shivakumar without naming him.

"DK Shivakumar has ruined my personal life. He has already spoken about me personally. I have spoken to the Chief Minister about this. If this continues, I will have to talk to him. All this was very hard for me to face, but I've come out of that. Shivakumar fears me, so he talks about me with fear. He knows that I am not afraid of anything," he said.

Reacting to his statement on Rs 6,000 per vote, he said, "'I didn't talk about that. I talked about gifts and development in rural areas. I have been elected six times as an MLA and I am aware of the law. There is no need for the BJP party to buy votes by giving Rs 6,000. Our party comes to power when there are leaders like Narendra Modi in the country and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the state. We do not need to give money," he clarified.