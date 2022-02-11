Bengaluru: The victim in the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the interim order of the High Court, which gave permission to submit the SIT investigation report to the concerned trial court.

She has questioned the validity of the SIT report when the Special Investigation Team was formed based on the request of Ramesh Jarkiholi.

In the petition, the victim has mentioned that the "Special Investigation Team was formed on the request of accused Ramesh Jarkiholi. First of all, forming the SIT based on the accused's demand is invalid. And second thing is, Soumendu Mukherjee, chief of SIT, did not sign the report. Third is, a petition filed against the invalidation of SIT formation is at High Court. Then how can High Court give permission to submit the SIT investigation report to the concerned trial court.. ?".

It is inappropriate for the trial court to conduct a trial based on such a report, she said, requesting the Supreme Court to withhold the High Court's interim order.

The CD case had come to light on March 2, 2021, when Kallahalli, a social activist, lodged a complaint with the police demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving the former state minister.

"The woman was offered a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the Minister and his people," Kallahalli had said.

The purported sex tape showed the minister in a compromising position with the woman. Later, Jarkiholi tendered resignation from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman. Jarkiholi however, denied all allegations and called the videos fake. He got bail in June 2021.

Recently, the SIT probing allegations of rape against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has filed a ‘B’ report in the case, stating there is no evidence to prove the charge or the other allegations made against him.

