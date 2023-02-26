Hassan (Karnataka): Four members of a family were killed after their two-wheeler rammed into a parked tractor in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Lokesh Achari, Lakshmi, Lekhana and Ganavi. Lakshmi, Lokesh's wife was three months pregnant, and the family was returning from their relative's house in Hosur village when the mishap took place, said the police.

On receiving the information, the Nuggehalli police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. The police immediately launched a probe into the accident and said that the cause of the accident is said to be that the tractor was parked on the roadside without any signboard. Relatives of the deceased lodged a complaint against the tractor driver and owner with the Nuggehalli police station. The police also sent the bodies for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, seven persons were killed when a mini-pickup van ferrying chickens had a head-on collision with a truck at Chandikhol Neulpur on the national highway (NH-16) in the Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident happened when a mini-pickup van transporting chickens hit the truck, killing six persons on the spot while one injured person died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

As per the information, the pickup van coming from Kolkata lost control and the vehicle hit a stationary truck, parked near the Central Bank of India at the Neulpur branch in Odisha. The truck was parked on the roadside when the accident took place. Personnel from the Odisha fire service and Dharmashala police rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.